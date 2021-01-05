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WHY PEOPLE WILL DIE FROM THE VACCINE – WE MUST STOP THE CYCLE OF MURDER NOW -STOP BLAMING "COVID"
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15 views • January 05, 2021
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government https://www.minds.com/diabolical_vaccination_industry/ WHY PEOPLE WILL DIE FROM THE VACCINE – WE MUST STOP THE CYCLE OF MURDER NOW -STOP BLAMING "COVID"
*CORONA VIRUS VACCINE HAS NEVER BEEN ALLOWED BEFORE BECAUSE IT MURDERS PEOPLE AND MAKES PEOPLE MORE SUSCEPTIBLE TO GETTING THE VIRUS
THE DISEASE IS ENHANCED BY VACCINATION
*CORONA VIRUS VACCINE HAS NEVER BEEN ALLOWED BEFORE BECAUSE IT MURDERS PEOPLE AND MAKES PEOPLE MORE SUSCEPTIBLE TO GETTING THE VIRUS
THE DISEASE IS ENHANCED BY VACCINATION
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