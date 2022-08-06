Peter Navarro - Decertification Is Possible,History Will Show The [DS] Cheated In The Election

X22 REPORT SPOTLIGHT | Today’s Guest: Peter Navarro



Website: https://peternavarro.com

Book: Taking Back Trump’s America

Peter Navarro is an economist, professor of business, he was appointed by President Trump on Dec. 21, 2016, to head the National Trade Council. Peter begins the conversation talking about inflation and the economy. The Biden Administration has caused the problem and we need to remove these people from office before they destroy the country. The economy can be repaired. History will show that the [DS] cheated in the election and that Trump was the true President of the US.

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