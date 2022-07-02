Dr Jennifer Daniels - With All Tests, God is Definitely in the Details on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (07.23.19)

Show highlights:-Dr. D says that vaccines she received later in life, in Medical school was the cause for lack of energy and enthusiasm for life

-Real clean tobacco is medicinal of sorts, used in gardens for pests and old times used it for parasites

-Lance calls in from California and tells of his success with bone on bone knee with ham hocks and other Dr. Daniels recommendations

-She says there is not true evidence science proving stem sells of any variety are beneficial

-Dr. Jennifer says the H Pylori that showed up on Patrick’s labs is the antigen and not the actual evidence of bacteria

-Parasites are often the cause for restless legs

-Detoxing colon, liver, gall bladder et al appear to be necessary to ditch parasites as well as elixirs to stun the little buggers

-Coffee enemas do, in fact, assist in better liver function

-What causes reflux in newborns. What can I do to help my baby feel better? He also has a hard time sleeping and suffers from cradle cap and acne. I’m curious if these things are intertwined with the reflux as well

-Owing to a poor dental solution, namely a computerized generated crown instead of a regular filling replacement when the old one fell out, the crown caused abrasion to both the cheek and the tongue leading to leucoplakia, the official diagnosis.

-18 months ago the skin on the right side of my stomach and right side became very sensitive. . I went for a private blood test last week and they said I had an infection somewhere in my body. I’m guessing the infection is in the above-mentioned area as that’s the only problem I’ve got. Is there anything I could take for this instead of antibiotics?

-While my friend is working on what she had previously mentioned about eating ham-hocks to rebuild knee joint cartilage (from a “bone-on-bone” conventional diagnosis) what has Dr Jennifer Daniels seen to really help relieve serious knee pain very effectively in the mean time?

-Thoughts concerning ( human stem cells ) for knee degeneration

-Why I feel like little bugs or whatever are crawling around my ankles or up my leg at times

-I am 55 y.o. male in pretty good shape, I walk every day, I weigh 175 lbs, and drink 90 oz of water everyday as well. The last 4 nights I’ve been awoken by a rapid heartbeat of 145/100, typical rate is 120/75. Any thoughts, and take no medications.

-My good friend is having trouble gaining weight. Her Dr. told her to drink whole milk and cream. So far it’s not working. Could it be all those additives? What would you recommend? Thank you both, Carole in Washington

-Dr Daniels to talks about what she recommends for rebuilding the myelin sheath and get rid of autoimmune peripheral neuropathy muscle wasting and muscle weakness

-The brand of small willow flower tincture that she recommends.

-Updated Liver Flush (turpentine + olive oil) protocol how-to details





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