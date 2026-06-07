The Great California Heist: How They Rigged the System Before You Even Vote

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Think your vote in California actually counts? Think again. The "Blue Mafia" has turned the state into a rigged casino where they control the chips, the dealers, and the outcome. From union-funded political circles to ghost ballots and ballot harvesting, the system is designed to keep one party in power forever. Stop playing the game they designed for you to lose. It’s time to look at the reality of how California’s "democracy theater" really works.
#CaliforniaPolitics #BlueMafia #ElectionIntegrity #VoteHarder #CaliforniaDreaming #Accountability #PoliticalRant #RiggedSystem