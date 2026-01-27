Gold Hits $5K

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here Is The Real 2026 Target
* Gold has already smashed Wall Street’s forecasts — and it’s only January.
* With prices pushing past $5,000, many big-bank predictions are already obsolete.
* The forces that move gold include central bank buying, ETF flows and investor demand.
* Global central banks are buying at record levels; ETF demand just hit crisis-era extremes; and supply can’t keep up.
* When you overlay today’s bull market with the 1970s gold run, it reveals a striking historical parallel that points to much higher prices before this cycle ends.
* Could gold double again by 2026?
* Could silver outperform even more?
GoldSilver (27 January 2026)