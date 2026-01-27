BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Gold Hits $5K
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
972 followers
1
2 days ago

Here Is The Real 2026 Target

* Gold has already smashed Wall Street’s forecasts — and it’s only January.

* With prices pushing past $5,000, many big-bank predictions are already obsolete.

* The forces that move gold include central bank buying, ETF flows and investor demand.

* Global central banks are buying at record levels; ETF demand just hit crisis-era extremes; and supply can’t keep up.

* When you overlay today’s bull market with the 1970s gold run, it reveals a striking historical parallel that points to much higher prices before this cycle ends.

* Could gold double again by 2026?

* Could silver outperform even more?


GoldSilver (27 January 2026)

https://youtu.be/IMAqRqkjID8

sanctionsgoldsilverinflationcentral banksprecious metalssovereign debtbull marketsupply and demanddeficitscentral bank buyingprecious metalcounterparty riskrate cutsalan hibbardproductive assettrust assetrepricingprice resetetf flowsinvestor demandetf demandexchange-traded fundsgeopolitical riskphysical tightness
