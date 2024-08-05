Ditch Toxic Social Media for TUVU’s Huge Online Family-Friendly Community - Ben Laws

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you feeling overwhelmed by the inappropriate content on social media today? Welcome to TUVU, a social media platform designed to be minimalistic and easy to use for people of all ages. Marketing director Ben Laws, shares about this incredible new platform that is safe for the whole family. It is a refreshing online space free from bots, scams, trolls, ads, and explicit content. “We’re very visional with God’s kingdom,” he says. Ben describes how and why their team created an online environment that is “wholesome and clean.” TUVU is more than just a platform - it’s a fantastic tool for building authentic communities, free from the negative content often found on today's social media.
TAKEAWAYS
Unlike bigger social media platforms, TUVU was designed with Christian values to build authentic communities online
The younger generation uses social media more than anyone else, which is why TUVU provides a safe platform for all ages
Social media can and should be used for good
Even though it is extremely difficult to battle against the corrupt culture, TUVU will always remain family-focused
