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Health News Censorship on the Rise
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10 views • September 17, 2020
Censorship on social media is nothing new, but it seems like the major platforms are having a field day with it lately. It's usually in the realm of politics, but recently a few notable alternative health sites and personalities have been censored.
Green Med Info, a truly great site which documents published, peer-reviewed studies on the evidence for natural and alternative medicines, was recently given the boot from Instagram and Linked-In (to which everyone replied, "Linked-In?"). Dr. Mercola has had multiple videos recently banned from YouTube and controversial carnivore advocate Mikhaila Peterson has been demonetized on the platform. Also, during the Joe Rogan podcast's recent switch to Spotify, Mikhaila's interview was among the many that were conspicuously absent.
Is there another purge coming? What is so dangerous about this health information that we need to be prevented from accessing it? Join us for a rousing discussion about social media censorship of alternative health.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Green Med Info, a truly great site which documents published, peer-reviewed studies on the evidence for natural and alternative medicines, was recently given the boot from Instagram and Linked-In (to which everyone replied, "Linked-In?"). Dr. Mercola has had multiple videos recently banned from YouTube and controversial carnivore advocate Mikhaila Peterson has been demonetized on the platform. Also, during the Joe Rogan podcast's recent switch to Spotify, Mikhaila's interview was among the many that were conspicuously absent.
Is there another purge coming? What is so dangerous about this health information that we need to be prevented from accessing it? Join us for a rousing discussion about social media censorship of alternative health.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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