© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No trust in authority. The world is messed up. What can we do? How are we supposed to live?
Follow
1
Share
Report
20 views • November 05, 2021
We are waiting for things to get better, or are fearful that things will get worse. In this mode of waiting and thinking about the future, we are stuck. The problem is that we are putting too much importance on the external when our problems can only be solved within.
Escape from the ego. Find out how at www.abscondo.com.
Escape from the ego. Find out how at www.abscondo.com.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.