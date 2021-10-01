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UFO CAUGHT ON LIVE FEED FROM THE CANARY ISLANDS !
Watchers-666AntiChristWarning
Watchers-666AntiChristWarning
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231 views • October 01, 2021
Live feed catches what appears to be a UFO hovering over the eruption damage.
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