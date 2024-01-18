Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
10 Hardball Questions for President Trump
channel image
New Patriot
1275 Subscribers
Shop now
240 views
Published 19 hours ago

As we enter the campaign season, let's not skip the tough questions that many of us want answers to.  This is my short list.  Does it seem like we are being corralled into a "must endorse" candidate?...because we are.  

Keywords
trumpvaccinesisraelzionismmossadlolita expressepsteinworld health organizationdavosglobal currency resetdebatesprimarieswefcovidklaus schwabsocial credit scoring systemcentral bank digital currencieschabad lubavitschthe pandemic treaty

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket