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IT IS NOT SAFE BUT IT IS EFFECTIVE...WHY I WILL NOT VACCINATE
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421 views • December 05, 2021
Source from Occult Conspiracy - Jim_Crenshaw
If this was caused by a herbal product the authorities would have shut it down asap . . . this bioweapon however is still being pushed and stuck in people and it doesn't even prevent you getting what they told you it would . . . but, as the title says it is effective in causing terrible reactions in numerous peoples.
If this was caused by a herbal product the authorities would have shut it down asap . . . this bioweapon however is still being pushed and stuck in people and it doesn't even prevent you getting what they told you it would . . . but, as the title says it is effective in causing terrible reactions in numerous peoples.
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