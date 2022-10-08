New Zion Assembly - 10/9/22 - God's Gift of Eternal Life

This week, we are continuing our sermon series entitled “A Journey Through Romans.” Throughout this series, we have been examining the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Jesus believing disciples in the ancient city of Rome and applying those principles that we learn to our lives here in the modern world.

Our message focus for this week zeroes in on Romans 6:22-23, as we preach on God’s Gift of Eternal life.

New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!

Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart.

