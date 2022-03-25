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"Let the Whole World Hear This"
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60 views • March 25, 2022
FOX, CNN, CBS and other state controlled media consider ethnic Russians in Ukraine to be sub-human. We hope others who are willing to help their fellow man will be able to listen and understand the people of Mariupol. We carry their voices to you.
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