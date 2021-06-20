Messages from God - Stock up on 3 months of Food

Jesus said: ‘My people, I am showing you the beginning events after the Warning and the six weeks of conversion. You will soon see the Antichrist and his people take over this chair of St. Peter. Once the Antichrist declares himself and even before, I will call My faithful to My refuges so you will be protected from the evil ones by My angels. At My refuges My angels will put a shield of invisibility over you and the evil ones will not see you. At the end of less than 3 1/2 years I will bring My Comet of Chastisement on the earth, and all of the evil ones will be cast into hell. I will renew the earth, and I will bring My faithful into My Era of Peace.”Jesus said: “My people, your electronic services are vulnerable to hackers, and because you have a weak President, you could see many services shutdown all at once. A shutdown of your electric grid would be the most severe and only partial electricity could be used with backup generators. This could shut down your banks, your internet, your air conditioners, and ovens. The backup electricity could only power smaller devices and lights. This could crash your economy, so I have warned you to stock up on three months of food for each member of your family. If your lives are in danger, I will call you to My refuges.”Jesus said: “My people, I will definitely call you to My refuges before the next deadly virus will be released. Unless the vaccinated people have been blessed by the Good Friday oil, or they are healed by looking on My luminous cross, the vaccinated people will die quickly as you saw many bodies on the ground. Only My believers with a cross on their forehead will be allowed by My refuge angels to enter My refuges. All the non-believers will die from the vaccines and viruses or other plagues listed in the Book of Revelation. You will be living at My refuges until I will bring My Comet of Chastisement.”www.johnleary.com---------------Secure your food independence today with the Three Month Supply Storable Food Kit from Infowars Life Select! Provides 2,000+ Calories a day with 852 Servings.