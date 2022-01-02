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#OperationRadiation 2.0 -- 5G
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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1006 views • January 02, 2022
Rumble — 10 ways to support Daniel's work:

1. A direct tip or donation via: https://paypal.me/LogicBeforeAuthority
2. zelle: use email:. [email protected]
3. CashApp Link: http://www.cash.app/LogicBeforeAuthority
4. Venmo Link: https://venmo.com/u/Daniel-Cannon-26
5. Google Pay ID: r16wh9w
6. Become a monthly supporter via: https://www.patreon.com/LogicBeforeAuthority
7. LogicBeforeAuthority Teespring Store: https://logicbeforeauthority.creator-spring.com/
AND #OperationRadiation Teespring Store: https://operationradiation.creator-spring.com/
( I am adding more designs )
8. Amazon: Cost to you $0 if you just simply visit my Amazon store prior to buying anything you want on Amazon and you pay nothing extra yet I get a very small commission. PLUS: I continue to add great ideas for prepping and preparing for the days ahead.
My Amazon Store Link: http://www.amazon.com/shop/logicbeforeauthority
9. If you need a Grid Down solution for refrigerating/freezing food, this unique 1 of a kind refrigerator fits the bill. You can get it on Amazon but if you buy it via my link, I have arranged a 10% off coupon with the guys at the company. They are subscribers of my channel.
LINK: https://aco.fan/2F0k6sB
10% Discount Code: LogicBeforeAuthority
10. DIRECT MAIL:
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Thank you in advance for supporting truth and my effort to keep getting it out. I am looking at ways to further expand right now as well. So stay tuned. We are just getting started...
Daniel Alexander Cannon

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Daniel's Other Platforms:
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Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTOLWfTDKvFQHSCQSIssVTQ

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Daniel's Website:
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Keywords
vaccinescensorshiphoaxgmoscommunismpropaganda5gaigenocidenwo1984mark of the beastagenda 21transhumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetbiblical prophesyc-ovid
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