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US Brigadier General Available: Trump Embraces “Wartime” Presidency Against Coronavirus, But Aren't We Also In A Cold War With China?
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13 views • March 26, 2020
Brig. Gen. Robert S. Spalding (USAF Ret.), is a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, focusing on U.S.-China relations, economic and national security, and the Asia-Pacific military balance. He is the author of the upcoming book, "Stealth War: How China Took Over While America's Elite Slept."
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