In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for February 15, 2024





Here is the message of Our Lady to LUZ DE MARIA De Bonilla for February 15:





Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, I bless you.





I INVITE YOU TO CONVERSION, TO BE MORE OF MY DIVINE SON.

STAY AWAY FROM THE WORLDLY AND THE SINFUL.





You know well, little children, that what I have revealed throughout time so that the revelations may be fulfilled little by little and at a time when humanity is further away from My Divine Son, that these revelations will occur, if the human creature does not converts.





What is subject to man's response will fall as purifications on the human creature if it does not respond to the Divine Will and what is subject to man's response in prayer and good and is in the hands of man and man fulfills it, the Prophecy will be minimized or the Holy Trinity will eliminate it.





If as human creatures you respond by becoming in this moment in which My children, all My children should pray strongly, the Angelic Choirs will come to you to protect you.





I invite you to pray, My children, for the priests so that they strongly call to prayer in this period of Lent, that they call to conversion so many of the children of My Divine Son who are so far from Him and constantly offend Him.





All that distance that is due to the snares of the Devil and his legions are found on human creatures because they constantly tempt them to fall and move away from My Divine Son.





My little children, the Devil is poisoning hearts: the hearts of My children, the hearts of the children of My Divine Son through the traps that are placed in their path so that they become bitter and despise My Divine Son and despise their neighbor, and everything that the Divine means to you.





Not all traps are evil, children; There are traps by the same men who use science for evil and use it to destroy humanity.





You must learn to discern, My children, to discern because every moment there is more gag that is placed on what is the Will of God so that the children of My Divine Son work and act contrary to the Divine Will.





My little children:





WHAT IS COMING IS TOO STRONG; YOU NEITHER IMAGINE it OR THINK ABOUT it, LEAVE it IN DIVINE HANDS, BUT YOU WORRY ABOUT TRANSFORMING YOUR LIFE, TO BECOME CHILDREN, TO HELP YOUR BROTHERS and Sisters, TO LEAVE SELFISHNESS, PERSONAL VAINGLORY AND GO TO YOUR NEIGHBOR WITHOUT THE NEIGHBOR REQUESTING it.





My beloved children, receive My Divine Son, attend the Eucharistic celebration and receive My Divine Son having previously come to confess your sins.





Little children, the problems of the countries are increasing every day, the war is unstoppable, children, and that is why I call you to pray for all the countries that are currently involved in the war.





I CALL YOU TO PREPARE YOURSELF FOR EVERYTHING THAT COMES TO YOU, BUT REMEMBER THAT YOU ARE NOT ALONE, MY CHILDREN, because I love you, because you are children of My Divine Son, because My Son knows what each one needs, what each one requests.





I repeat, My children, yes, children, go forth to be saints, set achievable goals for yourselves, that each battle won is a precious pearl that you place in the Crown of My Divine Son.





Be love, My children, be love and the rest will be given to you in addition, may every effort of conversion be qualified by love and thus everything will be made easier for you.





FORTY DAYS ON THE ROAD TOWARDS THE RESURRECTION, WALKING TOWARDS A NEW LIFE, CHILDREN, AND THERE JOYFUL MY SON AND JOYFUL THIS MOTHER, WE ARE WAITING FOR YOU BECAUSE WE KNOW THAT YOU CHILDREN, WILL ACHIEVE CONVERSION.





I love you little children, I warn you and you know well everything that is going to happen because you know the Prophecies, but there are some children of Mine who know about the Prophecies only what interests them most and perhaps what they have left aside is the Great Punishment that is going to fall on humanity and what they have left aside may be what they are facing right now.





My children, keep in mind that you will experience pain, since this generation is not responding to the Divine Will, but is turning its back on My Divine Son and through purification you will return to seek My Divine Son and in the end you will be able to live. from Heaven in advance and will enjoy the sacrifice made at this moment.





Pray and offer, make reparation, My children.





I love you and because I love you I beg you not to seek revelations out of curiosity, but to prepare yourself, above all, spiritually.





I beg you to raise your sacramentals, your rosaries, your weapons of spiritual defense.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3oTOpyejJo