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** TO MASK OR NOT TO MASK? ** That is the Question
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132 views • February 21, 2021
** Unmasked Raid in Santa Cruz
** Patriots enter Trader Joe’s Unmasked – Attacked by Citizen Gestapo
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzwWUAhXqmA&;feature=youtu.be
** This group of people showed up to a Trader Joes grocery store in Santa Cruz, California and they proceeded to cause some very much needed EPIC CHAOS!!! We need more of these type of events in the future and we need to BOYCOTT these businesses for treating people this way. If ever a video needed to go viral, this is the one! PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO EVERYWHERE YOU CAN!!!
** BLM - MASKED COUP RAIDERS ** - BOYCOTT BUSINESSES THAT REQUIRE FACEMASKS
** Silent Majority Wake Up Strategies:
• Boycott- Globalists /Buycott Patriots; i.e. Protest - Stores, Products, Businesses supporting unlawful draconian rules on mask wearing
• Boycott all Social Media censoring/banning First Amendment Right content
• Protest unlawful State Capitals/City Councils/Boards of Supervisors/Police Departments and contest established Compulsory Rules & Regulations
• Organize & Implement coordination with county Sheriff’s for support. i.e. 1) Deputize Citizen gun owners and militia to assist with insurrections, 2) Establishing holding areas for arrested insurgents awaiting federal prosecution, 3) Training on required procedures needed to handle particular situations, 4) Coordinate with federal assistance.
• Petition Federal Government for assistance to overcome existing insurgent actions where state & local governments are not supporting law & order under the Constitution, i.e. Petition to arrest and detain governors, mayors, judges and district attorneys for unlawful practices against the people
• Re-establish constitutional neighborhood watches, rather than community associations that are in compliance with UN Agenda 21/30
• The Silent Majority needs to demand the arrest of all UN Peacekeepers and disband existing UN property across the U.S. This property should be disbursed to American Citizens and collaborating law enforcement. i.e. military equipment, vehicles
• Utilize riot control equipment similar to the Sound Cannons and Microwave Mraps used during the Obama administration against rioters
• Demand removal of all Foreign Nationals found to be inciting anarchy, committing espionage and or collaborating with any International terrorist organizations
• Trump, win or lose, there will be hell to pay after election day! Let’s start preparing for the chaos now.
** Association of American Physicians and Surgeons – Mask Facts Study- https://aapsonline.org/mask-facts/
-- A properly fitted N95 will block 95% of tiny air particles down to 0.3 μm from reaching the wearer’s face. A COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) particle is 0.125 micrometers (μm); influenza virus size is 0.08 – 0.12 μm; a human hair is about 150 μm. Now do the Math
** BOYCOTT BUSINESSES THAT REQUIRE FACEMASKS ** Silent Majority Must Use This One of Many Tactics to Take Back Control of the Country.
** Is President Trump just a “Bump in the Road” Towards the Globalist’s Final Goal?
** The Silent Majority needs to overcome the Loud Minority
** Don’t wait until it’s too late. They want Americans to slaves to their gov’t. They want Americans obedient to gov’t as in China.
** Patriots enter Trader Joe’s Unmasked – Attacked by Citizen Gestapo
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzwWUAhXqmA&;feature=youtu.be
** This group of people showed up to a Trader Joes grocery store in Santa Cruz, California and they proceeded to cause some very much needed EPIC CHAOS!!! We need more of these type of events in the future and we need to BOYCOTT these businesses for treating people this way. If ever a video needed to go viral, this is the one! PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO EVERYWHERE YOU CAN!!!
** BLM - MASKED COUP RAIDERS ** - BOYCOTT BUSINESSES THAT REQUIRE FACEMASKS
** Silent Majority Wake Up Strategies:
• Boycott- Globalists /Buycott Patriots; i.e. Protest - Stores, Products, Businesses supporting unlawful draconian rules on mask wearing
• Boycott all Social Media censoring/banning First Amendment Right content
• Protest unlawful State Capitals/City Councils/Boards of Supervisors/Police Departments and contest established Compulsory Rules & Regulations
• Organize & Implement coordination with county Sheriff’s for support. i.e. 1) Deputize Citizen gun owners and militia to assist with insurrections, 2) Establishing holding areas for arrested insurgents awaiting federal prosecution, 3) Training on required procedures needed to handle particular situations, 4) Coordinate with federal assistance.
• Petition Federal Government for assistance to overcome existing insurgent actions where state & local governments are not supporting law & order under the Constitution, i.e. Petition to arrest and detain governors, mayors, judges and district attorneys for unlawful practices against the people
• Re-establish constitutional neighborhood watches, rather than community associations that are in compliance with UN Agenda 21/30
• The Silent Majority needs to demand the arrest of all UN Peacekeepers and disband existing UN property across the U.S. This property should be disbursed to American Citizens and collaborating law enforcement. i.e. military equipment, vehicles
• Utilize riot control equipment similar to the Sound Cannons and Microwave Mraps used during the Obama administration against rioters
• Demand removal of all Foreign Nationals found to be inciting anarchy, committing espionage and or collaborating with any International terrorist organizations
• Trump, win or lose, there will be hell to pay after election day! Let’s start preparing for the chaos now.
** Association of American Physicians and Surgeons – Mask Facts Study- https://aapsonline.org/mask-facts/
-- A properly fitted N95 will block 95% of tiny air particles down to 0.3 μm from reaching the wearer’s face. A COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) particle is 0.125 micrometers (μm); influenza virus size is 0.08 – 0.12 μm; a human hair is about 150 μm. Now do the Math
** BOYCOTT BUSINESSES THAT REQUIRE FACEMASKS ** Silent Majority Must Use This One of Many Tactics to Take Back Control of the Country.
** Is President Trump just a “Bump in the Road” Towards the Globalist’s Final Goal?
** The Silent Majority needs to overcome the Loud Minority
** Don’t wait until it’s too late. They want Americans to slaves to their gov’t. They want Americans obedient to gov’t as in China.
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