The Russian Orthodox Church & Jewish Synagogue in the Russian city of Derbent in Dagestan is under attack

URGENT: The Russian Orthodox Church and Jewish Synagogue in the Russian city of Derbent in Dagestan is under attack (this late morning, US time)

🚓A shootout with Police has just occurred on the streets near the burning synagogue.

Multiple coordinated attacks on Police reported.

Developing situation.

According to preliminary information, one police officer has died and one has been injured as a result of gunfire in Derbent, reported the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs.



Mikhail, a security guard at a church in Makhachkala, was reportedly killed during an attack on the church.





UPDATE: A priest was killed during an attack on a church in Derbent. A security guard was also shot in the Makhachkala church, said Shamil Khadulaev, chairman of the Public Monitoring Commission of Dagestan.

Father Nikolai was killed in a church in Derbent and his throat was cut. He was 66 years old and very ill. Who served in the Russian Orthodox Church for more than 40 years.

Security guard Mikhail in the Makhachkala-1 church, armed only with a gas pistol, was shot.”

