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Your Body is energetically connected to the wiring of your house
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314 views • July 16, 2021
You went to 12 to 19 years of school and no-one told you your wiring in your house is harming your immune system. We are using a NFA 1000 to pick up current with higher frequencies riding on the 60Hz sine wave
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