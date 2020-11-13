© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matt Gaetz: I called them out during impeachment, and I won't stop
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • November 13, 2020
Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida comments on the eventual election outcomes for lawmakers who he called out during 2019's impeachment hearings, and why he continues to voice his concern about making sure all legal avenues are explored in ensuring all legal votes are counted from the 2020 presidential race.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.