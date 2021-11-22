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TASA - Sept 13, 2021 - 4) No more Impersonation - We are not going to be fooled again - Justice Anna Webinar
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20 views • November 22, 2021
No more British Republic or territorial Republic, or New Republic. Your con games is over! The history was repeating itself because the same criminals were ruling since thousands of years kept using the same fraud games. There is a reason why history keeps repeating itself. Every hundred years or so, they use the scam the same schemes used before in history to defraud people. The criminals now are in stateless situation on our shores and have no contract. The Army running like chicken its head cuts off, come back to the true American government to restore the honor of the American soldiers. We have been used as cheap cheap mercenaries for 160 years and it's enough! For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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