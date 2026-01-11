This Saint News 1/11/2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!
If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt
This week: We'll examine some Leftist ideology and how they got so off course. Trump is serious about owning Greenland saying it's for national security. I will give you the best information I know about the tense situation in Minnesota. From Minnesota to Venezuela, what does Maduro's capture actually mean for the US? It seems the whole world is taking to the streets. From Cali to Iran, folks are getting their steps in. And while folks are in the streets, robots are literally working at the factories. We got lots to talk about, but before you know it I'll be hittin you with some Fun Stuff.
#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews
ONLY THE REAL HARD FUKIN TRUTH
https://x.com/i/status/2009303535423213893
Be smarter than the propaganda machine.
https://x.com/i/status/2009042149476647014
Madura's fall is a win for humanity.
https://x.com/i/status/2008331014016323710
Venezuela BLAMES Israel for the attack!!
https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/2007693208181145797
what's happening in iran? keep it simple.