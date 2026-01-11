BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This Saint News 1/11/2026
DFlirt
DFlirt
31 followers
20 views • 1 day ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


This week: We'll examine some Leftist ideology and how they got so off course. Trump is serious about owning Greenland saying it's for national security. I will give you the best information I know about the tense situation in Minnesota. From Minnesota to Venezuela, what does Maduro's capture actually mean for the US? It seems the whole world is taking to the streets. From Cali to Iran, folks are getting their steps in. And while folks are in the streets, robots are literally working at the factories. We got lots to talk about, but before you know it I'll be hittin you with some Fun Stuff.


https://x.com/i/status/2009303535423213893


Be smarter than the propaganda machine.

https://x.com/i/status/2009042149476647014


Madura's fall is a win for humanity.

https://x.com/i/status/2008331014016323710


Venezuela BLAMES Israel for the attack!!

https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/2007693208181145797


what's happening in iran? keep it simple.

https://x.com/i/grok/share/S7XOETfik7CIwYqpY27ZItfl7

Keywords
irantrumpcomedyhollywooddeep statepropagandademocratvenezuelaisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicanmadurocharlie kirkelon muskepsteinmkultragreenlandtraffick
