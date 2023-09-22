Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dance With The One Who Brung Ya-Being Proficient vs Spending A Ton On Gear
channel image
glock 1911
265 Subscribers
Shop now
35 views
Published Yesterday

The hour is late.  Fitness, training and mindset are key elements to one's development as a survivalist, and being proficient with the "tools at hand" are more important than how many weapons one has in one's battery.  Bonus vid-Mike Adams interviews former DHS tactical team leader:   https://banned.video/watch?id=650daadb76dd319a519b5741  

Keywords
weaponsnutritionpreppingsalvationsurvivalherbstrainingfitness

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket