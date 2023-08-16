Create New Account
Entire Minnesota Town's Police Force QUITS -- at the Same Time
The entire police force for the city of Goodhue, Minnesota, which has a population of more than 1,200 residents, tendered their resignations Friday, according to reports. The police force included the chief, one full-time officer, and five part-time employees.This is of course largely based on the incentives and disincentives provided to policeman and new recruits. Gone are the respect and safety that the policemen had, and the 5 year sentence of the George Floyd policeman, who just stood there while Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, didn't help.


#minnesota #goodhue #police #incentives #defundthepolice


