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Patient Testimonial, IV Therapy Bladder Cancer, Bino Rucker, M.D.
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32 views • March 12, 2020
Bino Rucker, M.D. and Rucker Integrative Medicine are proud to present our latest patient testimonial. Our patient Bruce Slaughter talks about his experience with Vitamin C IV and Ozone (Autohemotherapy) to help him heal his body of bladder cancer. Moreover, Bruce speaks to the fact he always dealt with bronchial issues in both the fall and spring. Since being on the Vitamin C IV Therapy he has not had any bronchial issues.
If you are dealing with cancer and want to consider alternative cancer therapies such as Vitamin C, Myers Cocktail, Ozone, or Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Therapy call our office for a consultation at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
If you are dealing with cancer and want to consider alternative cancer therapies such as Vitamin C, Myers Cocktail, Ozone, or Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Therapy call our office for a consultation at (941) 448-1199 or email [email protected]. You can also go to our website at www.ruckerozonedoc.com
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