"The conflict in Ukraine is a consequence of long-term US policy aimed at regime change in Russia and the permanent destruction of the Russian economy"
German Bundestag deputy Robert Farle said the United States, Germany and other NATO countries have already spent more than $200 billion on weapons, financial aid to support services in Ukraine.
"And, accordingly, for the profits of the U.S. defense industry. But there is no money for our farmers."🤷♂️
