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He Used To Be Trans—Here’s What He Wants Everyone To Know
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54 views • November 27, 2020
He Used To Be Trans—Here’s What He Wants Everyone To Know , Credits https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5bEfSFTYQVfLCwkhBt8NtQ
Quote , For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone. Audrey Hepburn
Quote , For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone. Audrey Hepburn
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