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Ingmar Symbols from the Star Aldebaran
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11 views • December 03, 2021
In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit :
1. What are Ingmar Symbols?
2. Where do they come from?
3. What for do we use those Symbols?
4. How do we activate them?

This video is dedicated to every body who is ready to move beyond limitation to find the real potential and take back their Heritage as a Divine Being having a Human experience!


If you want to ask a question, Katharina is happy to answer... if she can!
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.

You can contact us in our “Pearl of Wisdom” group at Telegram. Here the invitation Link for the "Pearl of Wisdom Group”:
https://t.me/joinchat/FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
or contact me @KatharinaBless
If you want to send an email, use my full name (as above) at gmail.com
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healingwisdomsymbols
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