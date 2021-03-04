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Women, We Need To Talk About Hillary Clinton
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90 views • March 04, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3477/women-we-need-to-talk-about-hillary-clinton-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3477-women-we-need-to-talk-about-hillary-clinton
Ladies, we need to talk about Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and the race for President of the United States. Stefan Molyneux discuss the basic fact that women overwhelmingly support Hillary Clinton in the upcoming election and emphatically suggests deferring to expertise for the outright survival of the United States of America.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/We-Need-To-Talk
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3477-women-we-need-to-talk-about-hillary-clinton
Ladies, we need to talk about Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump and the race for President of the United States. Stefan Molyneux discuss the basic fact that women overwhelmingly support Hillary Clinton in the upcoming election and emphatically suggests deferring to expertise for the outright survival of the United States of America.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/We-Need-To-Talk
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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