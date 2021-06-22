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CCP defector has US intel community petrified; Officer Tatum: Defund the Police has a DEEPER agenda
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80 views • June 22, 2021
Independent overseas Chinese media is buzzing with stories of the high level defector who has been working with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) for months. Now we have a name, Dong Jingwei. Here’s what we know so far. Dong is the vice minister of China’s State Security Ministry.
The left’s “defund the police” movement has been cracking down local police departments, creating more riots, and spiking crime rates across the country. But this might only be step one. In a recent interview on American Thought Leaders, former Arizona police officer Brandon Tatum, or as we know him as Officer Tatum on YouTube, offered his insight on the deeper agenda of the movement.
The left’s “defund the police” movement has been cracking down local police departments, creating more riots, and spiking crime rates across the country. But this might only be step one. In a recent interview on American Thought Leaders, former Arizona police officer Brandon Tatum, or as we know him as Officer Tatum on YouTube, offered his insight on the deeper agenda of the movement.
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