Keir Starmer just referred to Digital IDs as a "live exercise"

Keir Starmer admits digital IDs are nothing more than a “retrospective exercise,” yet does not explain how they would fix the illegal immigration crisis.
Starmer claims digital IDs are the only solution to human trafficking and illegal immigration, saying the government must know everything about everyone working in the economy.
