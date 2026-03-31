VAX POISONED COMEDIAN DIES OF CANCER

@thecomedystore https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DWfEXa-ElT2/

17h

@dapperduong wasn’t just a door guy, he was family. A loving husband, devoted father, and one of the hardest working, proudest members of The Comedy Store, he brought unmatched energy, heart, and hustle to The Store every night. We love you and will miss you. Thank you for being part of our family.





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Alex Duong’s battle with cancer has taken a new turn, and he needs our help navigating this unknown. If you’re able, please visit the link in my bio to donate or share. Every bit means more than you know. 🤍#fuckcancer #cancersocity

8w

https://www.instagramDOtcom/p/DUFTZEJjfBt/





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Some L.A. bars and comedy clubs are requiring vaccine cards at the door as Covid-19 cases climb again

A growing number of spots are going a step further than the new mask mandate.

https://www.timeoutDOTcom/los-angeles/news/some-l-a-bars-and-comedy-clubs-are-requiring-vaccine-cards-at-the-door-as-covid-19-cases-climb-again-072821

Some L.A. bars and comedy clubs are requiring vaccine cards at the door as Covid-19 cases climb again

A growing number of spots are going a step further than the new mask mandate.





Michael Juliano

Written by

Michael Juliano

Editor, Los Angeles & Western USA

Wednesday July 28 2021

Permanent Records Roadhouse bar Los Angeles LA Cypress Park

Photograph: Stephanie Breijo

If Angelenos wanted to go out over the past year, they had to adapt to shifting rules that weren’t always easy to keep up with. Sure, you could eat outside again in January—but you couldn’t watch TV while doing it. Yes, you could go to a bar again in April—but it had to be outdoors and before 10pm.





So when cases of Covid-19 plummeted, vaccination rates rose and statewide restrictions were dropped, it seemed like the bulk of emergency public health rules were behind us for good. But since California’s June 15 reopening, cases in L.A. County—largely among unvaccinated folks—have spiked to levels not seen since the end of the winter surge while shots have slowed, which on July 15 led to L.A. County announcing it would reinstate an indoor mask mandate.





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dapperduong

@dapperduong

gonna to use my $600 stimulus check to buy a Covid vaccine and then chop it up and push it on the black market #entrepreneur

9:09 AM · Dec 18, 2020

https://x.com/dapperduong/status/1339981135711936512