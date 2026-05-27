Trump’s DOJ has dropped the federal charge against Israeli citizen Ori Solomon, accused of running a biolab

President Trump’s Department of Justice has dropped the federal charge against Israeli citizen Ori Solomon, who was accused of running a biolab inside a Las Vegas home.

Inside the home, investigators found evidence of “possible biological material,” including “refrigerators with vials containing unknown liquids.”

Prosecutors said he was in the United States on a non-immigrant visa from Israel and “knowingly possessed” several firearms, including rifles and handguns.

He faced a federal firearm charge, which has now been dropped.

~Just like after 9/11 when the Israeli perps walked....

Source @Shadow of Ezra

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