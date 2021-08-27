Soldiers do not follow ILLEGAL, IMMORAL or UNCONSTITUTIONAL orders. Civil war inside the US military!

Thanks for the warning ⚠️ GI Janie. It also is also our choice to stand to tyranny or to bow. Most of us our knees are only gonna bow for the Lord Jesus Christ and lady you look more like a snowflake than a savior to me, so I will take my chances. When they tell us to sit in the house of tyranny some of us are gonna stand. None of knows exactly how we will behave faced with what is coming, possibly death and the horrific intentions of the devil, but I pray many stand rather than bow.



If they shoot us then the blood of our life is on their hands, but our soul is released from the prison of this body and life. Don’t be afraid of them, only fear your God!



God be with us 🙏✝️



“Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. Stand therefore, having girded your waist with truth, having put on the breastplate of righteousness, and having shod your feet with the preparation of the gospel of peace; above all, taking the shield of faith with which you will be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked one. And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God; praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, being watchful to this end with all perseverance and supplication for all the saints— and for me, that utterance may be given to me, that I may open my mouth boldly to make known the mystery of the gospel, for which I am an ambassador in chains; that in it I may speak boldly, as I ought to speak.”

— ‭‭Ephesians‬ ‭6:13-20‬ ‭NKJV‬‬

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Soldiers do not follow ILLEGAL, IMMORAL or UNCONSTITUTIONAL orders.



She is stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso.

She works as a truck driver.

Military occupational specialty is 88M.



Not much time for shooting when you are driving around mess hall supplies.



An Oath was sworn to protect us from all enemies. Foreign, AND DOMESTIC. NEVER forget that. NEVER.



Our Military is our backbone, and it is time for them to rise.



If you think the “woke show” being displayed is for real, I have news for you; the baddest Military on Earth did NOT go woke in a span of 6 months. It’s called the “fog of war”. It’s called “Appear weak when you are strong” - (no offense but some of y’all REALLY need to read the Art Of War and then reconcile the fact that it is 45’s favorite book).



Their time to enter stage right is quickly approaching.



Buckle up, Anons. NCSWIC.



When our men and women in uniform step up - [their] reign will end.



Bank on it.



Eyes open. Minds clear. Hearts full.



We. Can’t. Lose.



GOD BLESS AMERICA! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸