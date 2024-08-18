BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚨This Is Important: Only In America Would Our Regulations Agencies Let Big Food Rename Poisonous Ingredients Instead Of Banning Them
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1911 followers
Follow
1
182 views • 8 months ago

🚨This Is Important: Only In America Would Our Regulations Agencies Let Big Food Rename Poisonous Ingredients Instead Of Banning Them

“They're renaming food colors because you're avoiding it, and they don't want you to avoid it. They want you to buy their chemical filled food”

Bookmark and send this to people you know so no one is fooled. We have to stop being chemically poisoned by these companies.

