MUST SEE***Ref:The magnetic material thats being pulled off of over the counter medications

It would be magnetic if ink made with iron oxide is used in printing the name on the pill... which it almost assuredly is if it's black amd gonna be consumed. Where as graphene would NOT be magnetic with out an electric field anyway (inside a person, 5G, static passive activation). I believe they've prolly "got that shit on everything" but let's just be careful.where we re spending our concern energy at. Hit meeeee! [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.