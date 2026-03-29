Car Clown Parade in Montevideo Uruguay

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This is a bike view look at the choked streets of a residential neighborhood in Montevideo. The sheer volume of cars clogging up the streets is staggering, as tens of thousands of vehicles continue to pour in unabated, despite severely overloaded streets. Many are lined with autos, rendering a regular street to a one lane in the middle. With the surplus of cars using every available opening on the streets, they now even take over the sidewalks. It's time to reclaim the public right of ways and get these effen crates under control. The 'American Dream' has created the South American Nightmare'. And it's spreading like wildfire.