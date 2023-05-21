🚩 Robert Kennedy Jr. on Durham Report: “That Report Is Appalling – You Have 50 Top Level CIA Agents Who Agree to Collaborate in a Project to Fix Election”
Robert F Kennedy Jr & Dave Smith Discuss the Bombshell Findings From the Durham Report
RFK: "That report is appalling...You have...fifty top level CIA agents who agree to collaborate in a project to fix an election."
Dave Smith: "It's pretty clear that this was a frame job. And what you have here is the intelligence agencies framing the sitting President of the United States for treason."
@RobertKennedyJr
@ComicDaveSmith
