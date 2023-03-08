First Gold JESUS CHRIST Portrait 692AD Ancient Coin of Byzantine Justinian II Coin #trustedcoins

https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins for ALL COINS
Trullan Council, or the Penthekte Synod HISTORY
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quinisext_Council
Byzantine Empire
Justinian II - Emperor of the Byzantine Empire
First reign 14 September 685 - 695 & Second reign 705 - 11 December 711
Gold Solidus 19mm (4.39 grams) Constantinople mint. Struck 692-695 A.D.
Reference: Sear 1248.
Certification: NGC Ancients MS Strike: 3/5 Surface: 4/5 4938331-075
IhS CRISΤDS RЄX-RЄΣNANΤIЧM, facing half-length bust of Christ with long hair and full beard, wearing pallium and colobium, cross behind head, raising right hand in benediction, book of Gospels cradled in left arm.
D IЧSTINI-AN-ЧS SERЧ CHRISΤI, full-length figure of Justinian II standing facing, wearing crown and loros, cross potent on two steps in right hand, akakia in left; CONO-P below.
The first ancient coin featuring the portrait of Jesus Christ.
