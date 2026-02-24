Joe Oltmann Untamed | Patrick Hogarty | Infiltration & Indoctrination | 02.24.26

Today on Joe Oltmann Untamed, Patrick is taking the reins to lay out the hard truth: a Palestinian Islamic scholar in Chicago just spelled it out open borders and asylum programs have been weaponized, letting in millions not just to work, but to exploit the system, commit fraud, and spread ideologies that clash with American values. We’re seeing the fallout right here: schools quietly setting up Muslim prayer rooms during Ramadan, Texas districts handing out Sharia pamphlets, hijabs, and Qurans for “World Hijab Day,” and kids chanting anti-American slogans while staff look the other way. Separation of church and state? Apparently it only applies when it’s Christianity.





The chaos isn’t stopping at the borders. We’ve got students beaten for holding Trump flags during anti-ICE walkouts, trans activists openly calling for violence until they get their way, and schools losing thousands of kids because parents are pulling them from indoctrination camps. This isn’t random; it’s deliberate infiltration and cultural replacement, and too many leaders are either complicit or willfully blind.





This episode is a wake-up call for every parent, taxpayer, and patriot who’s had enough of the double standards and the slow erosion of our way of life. From Muslim prayer groups in public schools to violent attacks on conservative kids, we’re connecting the dots on how open borders, radical ideologies, and institutional cowardice are reshaping America and what happens if we don’t fight back. Tune in for the unfiltered truth and the hard questions no one else wants to ask.





Joe’s Campaign Website https://oltmann2026.com/





Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann





Text Freedom to 89517 to get alerts





https://untamednation.com/





Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!





Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!





Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna