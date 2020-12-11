Quick Tip: Painting over Mildew?!

www.pinealpainting.com

Pineal Painting LLC Sarasota, Florida

Hey Everyone, This is Amanda and this video is to help show what to do when you encounter mold and or mildew. Never just paint over it! Clean the area first. If you do not want to use bleach then use vinegar. After you clean it put a good oil based primer on it before painting.Make Sure to prime the Whole surface or you will see the shiny oil through the Flat Ceiling paint. That effect is called "Flashing"

Some oil based primers clean out with water now so make sure and ask the guys at your local paint store! The guys are always happy to help! I got this Primer at the Ben Moore.

Getting old and still painting! This video makes me feel old. Can you tell by my wrinkles that I am having a fantastic life! Have fun painting and I hope this video has helped in some way!

Loving Life!