Iranian-American professor, Mohammad Marandi on Israel's attack on Iran:
"There's a lot of anger right now in Iran because the attack was unprovoked, but also because the Americans are effectively saying that: we are supporting this," says
"You're going to see major Iranian acts of retaliation."
