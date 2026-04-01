Heavy Metals vs. Nutritive Minerals and Toxic Metal Substitution, an interview with Dr. Andrew Kaufman

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Your body needs minerals—but toxic metals can hijack the system. When essential nutrients like zinc are low, harmful metals like lead can take their place, disrupting vital functions. It’s not just detox—it’s balance. Nourish your body properly so it stops holding onto what harms it.
#Detox #HeavyMetals #NutritionMatters #HealthOptimization #WellnessTips
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