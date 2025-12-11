BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
AI: Type 777 In The Comment Section If You Agree! Really?
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
177 followers
8 views • 1 day ago

The people who are marked or spiritually desolate will be taught by AI.  The devil will continue to do the work in God's temple to deceive if possible the very elect.


The devil knows truth, he also knows how to share truth with error that most people will not see.  He did it in heaven with angels, they could not see how they could end up warring against their creator.  The devil wants us in hell: guess who are there?


2 Peter 2:4

King James Version Bible

4 For if God spared not the angels that sinned, but cast them down to hell, and delivered them into chains of darkness, to be reserved unto judgment;

tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast
