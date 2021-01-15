US Israeli Strike on Iran in Syria

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Is Mike Pompeo drumming up support to fulfill the words of General Wesley Clark? Time will tell how this plays out but the clock is ticking to see something occur before Trump leaves office if he really does leave the office.
links
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/israels-large-scale-attack-on-eastern-syria-was-powerful-message-to-iran-israeli-general/
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202101141081762954-us-israeli-intelligence-reportedly-closely-coordinated-massive-air-strikes-on-syria/
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1349112051289845761
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/large-us-military-convoy-enters-syria-from-neighboring-iraq-3/
https://www.rferl.org/a/pompeo-al-qaeda-iran/31043861.html
https://www.alarabiya.net/ar/arab-and-world/syria
https://realrawnews.com/2021/01/marine-corps-rebukes-pelosi-we-dont-work-for-you/
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)