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Stockholm Syndrome Victims are Begging Tyrants for Medical Martial Law Lockdown
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100 views • August 18, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the growing Medical Tyranny takeover as Stockholm Syndrome victims beg for tyrants to clamp down martial law on the global population.
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