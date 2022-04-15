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WHO Is One World Govt, Biden Declares War, Invasion At The Border & Keep Fighting, We're Winning
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110 views • April 15, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Fauci praises china lockdowns - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/dr-fauci-praises-china-says-use-lockdowns-get-people-vaccinated-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
WHO is one world government - https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/who?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden supplying more weapons to Ukraine - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-announces-another-800-million-in-weapons-to-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
No restrictions on illegals - https://summit.news/2022/04/14/biden-extends-mask-mandate-for-americans-while-scrapping-all-restrictions-for-illegal-border-migrants/?ref_src=aimlessnews
There is an invasion at our border - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10712591/Mexican-official-warns-chaos-border-Title-42-expires-May.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
While you were busy working, they were infiltrating - https://freebeacon.com/media/democrats-dominate-misinformation-firm-working-with-teachers-union/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Feds are behind the J6 'insurrection' - https://www.thuunk.com/15925810/feds-had-20-assets-embedded-in-jan-6-riot-court-document-shows#/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This all looks staged to me, NYC shooting - https://nypost.com/2022/04/13/brooklyn-shooting-suspect-frank-james-in-police-custody/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Twitter should sell to Musk, watch share price plummet if they don't - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/best-and-final-offer-elon-musk-offers-buy-twitter-5420-share?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bovine TB outbreak on Molokai - https://www.khon2.com/local-news/bovine-tb-outbreak-on-molokai-worst-in-decades/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here's how our reps in Hawaii roll - https://resistthemainstream.org/democrat-reportedly-hasnt-been-to-dc-in-months-and-working-another-job/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Keep fighting, we are taking over the media - https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/the-collapse-of-corporate-media-and?ref_src=aimlessnews
Probably a bad investment - https://www.coindesk.com/business/2022/04/13/jack-dorseys-first-tweet-nft-went-on-sale-for-48m-it-ended-with-a-top-bid-of-just-280/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Two inmates pregnant from same trans prisoner - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10716417/Two-women-female-New-Jersey-prison-PREGNANT-trans-inmates.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
How to get laid in prison - https://twitter.com/TimRunsHisMouth/status/1514435999878762498?ref_src=aimlessnews
Todays kid fucker news - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/game-thrones-actor-arrested-engaging-sexually-explicit-communication-minor-across-state-lines/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dem bigshot sentencing for injecting and killing young black men - https://www.aol.com/news/ed-buck-face-judgment-injecting-120014072.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee - https://babylonbee.com/news/after-being-denied-tattoo-sixth-grader-decides-to-have-gender-reassignment-surgery-instead?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1514678168258555922?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Jeremy Camp - Keep Me In The Moment - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xb1bx3hYfzg
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Fauci praises china lockdowns - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/dr-fauci-praises-china-says-use-lockdowns-get-people-vaccinated-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
WHO is one world government - https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/who?ref_src=aimlessnews
Biden supplying more weapons to Ukraine - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-announces-another-800-million-in-weapons-to-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
No restrictions on illegals - https://summit.news/2022/04/14/biden-extends-mask-mandate-for-americans-while-scrapping-all-restrictions-for-illegal-border-migrants/?ref_src=aimlessnews
There is an invasion at our border - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10712591/Mexican-official-warns-chaos-border-Title-42-expires-May.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
While you were busy working, they were infiltrating - https://freebeacon.com/media/democrats-dominate-misinformation-firm-working-with-teachers-union/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Feds are behind the J6 'insurrection' - https://www.thuunk.com/15925810/feds-had-20-assets-embedded-in-jan-6-riot-court-document-shows#/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This all looks staged to me, NYC shooting - https://nypost.com/2022/04/13/brooklyn-shooting-suspect-frank-james-in-police-custody/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Twitter should sell to Musk, watch share price plummet if they don't - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/best-and-final-offer-elon-musk-offers-buy-twitter-5420-share?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bovine TB outbreak on Molokai - https://www.khon2.com/local-news/bovine-tb-outbreak-on-molokai-worst-in-decades/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here's how our reps in Hawaii roll - https://resistthemainstream.org/democrat-reportedly-hasnt-been-to-dc-in-months-and-working-another-job/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Keep fighting, we are taking over the media - https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/the-collapse-of-corporate-media-and?ref_src=aimlessnews
Probably a bad investment - https://www.coindesk.com/business/2022/04/13/jack-dorseys-first-tweet-nft-went-on-sale-for-48m-it-ended-with-a-top-bid-of-just-280/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Two inmates pregnant from same trans prisoner - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10716417/Two-women-female-New-Jersey-prison-PREGNANT-trans-inmates.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
How to get laid in prison - https://twitter.com/TimRunsHisMouth/status/1514435999878762498?ref_src=aimlessnews
Todays kid fucker news - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/game-thrones-actor-arrested-engaging-sexually-explicit-communication-minor-across-state-lines/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dem bigshot sentencing for injecting and killing young black men - https://www.aol.com/news/ed-buck-face-judgment-injecting-120014072.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee - https://babylonbee.com/news/after-being-denied-tattoo-sixth-grader-decides-to-have-gender-reassignment-surgery-instead?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1514678168258555922?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Jeremy Camp - Keep Me In The Moment - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xb1bx3hYfzg
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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