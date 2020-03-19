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Magic and Medicine
Weltansicht
Weltansicht
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79 views • March 19, 2020
Beware of the snake oil of the coronavirus charmers. Learn this and much more at Kosher Torah.

When Kabbalah helps, and when it can hurt.

A lesson to teach the difference between authentic Kabbalah, and dangerous superstition.

Interested in more?
You know what to do!
Join the KosherTorah School. You are definitely welcome!

If you want to learn with us, then make the investment in our School,
and in yourself.
It will be one of the wisest investments you will ever make.

Come, check out more about us online at www.koshertorah.com. Welcome!

This lesson is offered to you for free.
Please express your appreciation by making a donation here:
https://www.paypal.me/koshertorahschool

Become a patron of the KosherTorah School. Keep up with our live weekly classes.
Don't miss a thing! Become a student of our KosherTorah School.
Here's how: http://www.koshertorah.com/classes101...
Keywords
current eventseducationkabbalahspiritualityreligionpandemicmartial lawpsychologycuriousitylockdownothercoronaviruscovid19no toilet paper
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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