The Importance of God’s Law

My commentary on the 2024 Yitro torah portion.
Other videos cited:
What Does the New Testament Say About the Old Testament? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hl7aKxEC1E8&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=77&t=198s
The Noachide Laws - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgzB8cTliRs&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=81&t=91s
Galatians Unearthed - 21 Part Series - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmI6y1h4ekf5GFjt-L8rquIrRIhY0b12f
Why Christians Should Keep The Law - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmI6y1h4ekf4KW3yxNmRJjIQO_88eRVum
Pic sources:
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/39/05/91/3905913da2a8c78171c8ca91d4671982.jpg
Bible verses covered:
Exodus 20:2-17
Genesis 26:4-5
Exodus 16:4; 24:12
Deuteronomy 4:5-8; 6:17-19; 10:12-13; 11:1, 13, 22
Exodus 12:49
Numbers 15:15-16, 29
Deuteronomy 13:1-5
Mark 7:3-9
Matthew 5:17-19
Acts 21:24, 26
Romans 7:7, 12
1 John 3:4-6
Revelation 22:14
2 Thessalonians 2:7, 9
John 14:15
Donations: paypal.me/hthrun
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hthrun
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ThrunHenry
USA.life: https://usa.life/hthrun
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/henrythrun
Telegram: https://t.me/hthrun
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hthrun
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.